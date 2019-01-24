Wrestling Inc.

Former WWE Star On The Punisher (Photos), Aleister Black's Dominance In WWE NXT (Video), NXT UK TV

By Marc Middleton | January 24, 2019

- Above is the latest WWE NXT Mixtape video, featuring a look at Aleister Black's run on the black & yellow brand. Black will challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: Phoenix" event.

- As noted, NXT UK content will be taped at Royal Rumble Axxess from the Phoenix Convention Center this coming weekend. WWE has confirmed that three NXT UK episodes will be taped.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Vladimir Kozlov appears in season two of The Punisher on Netflix, which premiered last week. Kozlov, who also recently filmed for the new Paper Empire TV show, tweeted these photos with Punisher star Jon Bernthal:



