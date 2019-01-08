Wrestling Inc.

Former WWE Superstar Joining All Elite Wrestling?, John Cena - Sheamus Workout Teaser, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2019

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Orlando, the first RAW of 2019.

- There's now speculation on former WWE Superstar Neville signing with All Elite Wrestling. Neville has been spotted today in Jacksonville, FL and PWInsider reports that he is not backstage for WWE SmackDown in the same city. It's possible he appears at AEW's "Double Or" Nothing rally this afternoon.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus should be releasing his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube episode with John Cena soon now that his channel his 205,000 subscribers. Sheamus tweeted this teaser for the episode:


