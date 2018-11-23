Neville On Why He Left WWE, "Lazy" Brock Lesnar, If He Hates WWE, Enzo Amore, Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Neville now known as PAC recently did a Q&A on his Instagram. He talked about Vince McMahon suing him, his time in the WWE, and Enzo Amore.

If he would you ever go to NJPW:

"I'd love to carry on destroying the roster up there but I'm focused on Dragon Gate. "

If there are any USA companies he's interested in working with:

"No."

How was Vince [McMahon]:

"Powerful man won't say much though he'd sue me 4 times in a row."

What if he would do if he met Enzo in the streets:

"Black Arrow. Done. "

How long would Enzo last in a real fight:

"It wasn't really Enzo why I left, I don't hate the lad. He was just annoying backstage and putting the title on him was bad, especially beating me. I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers, so that's why I left."

His best NXT match:

"Me and Sami for the title."

If he hates WWE:

"No, they gave me the opportunity to shine and shine I did. The lads over there are great but they ran out of ideas for me, so I left."

Who CM Punk is to him:

"Never met the lad."

If he thinks he can beat Brock Lesnar:

"Yes, if he can get his lazy arse up."

Why he left WWE:

"I disagreed with the booking."

Thoughts on Austin Aries and their feud

"Me and him tore the house down at mania and they couldn't even put us on the poster and DVD."