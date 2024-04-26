The Most Important WWE Draft Selections In History

The original 2002 draft was essentially a storytelling vehicle for the ongoing managerial feud between Vince McMahon and Ric Flair, and its follow-up in 2004 basically tried the same thing, only this time between "Raw" and "SmackDown" General Managers Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman. This version was less of an actual draft and something more akin to the Superstar Shake-Up years later, with Bischoff and Heyman taking turns drawing random names from the other GM's roster. It was far from memorable due to the lack of big names involved (and the biggest name involved, Triple H, ended up getting traded back to his previous brand before the draft was even finalized) but the very last pick has some serious symbolic resonance, as Eric Bischoff put his hand in the tumbler and pulled out the name of Paul Heyman himself.

While the tumultuous relationship between Bischoff and Heyman was played for wacky hijinks throughout the episode, there were very real forces behind the scenes moving Bischoff to choose that particular name. In 2002, Heyman was named lead writer of "WWE SmackDown." For the most part he excelled in the role, driving "SmackDown" to higher and higher creative and financial peaks, but by his own admission, he didn't exactly behave like an adult backstage and was constantly getting into arguments with Vince McMahon. He was removed from the job in 2003 and given an on-screen role as "SmackDown" GM, but the 2004 draft was actually his official send-off from that role, as he declared he would never work for real-life arch-rival Bischoff and quit the job. In actuality, Heyman was send to WWE's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he would meet and befriend a 26-year-old prospect named CM Punk.

The rest, as they say, is history. Heyman would eventually leave WWE in truth after again clashing with McMahon over WWE's revival of Heyman's ECW promotion, but not before refusing to fire Punk in OVW despite being ordered to do so, fundamentally altering the course of wrestling history. When he returned in 2012, he would assume his now-familiar role as advocate, serving Punk, Brock Lesnar, and a small host of other WWE stars before finally settling on Roman Reigns. Heyman getting drafted by "Raw" in 2004 wasn't just a storyline — it represented a major flashpoint in the career of someone who is now officially and improbably, a WWE Hall of Famer, and among the company's most prominent and powerful figures.

Written by Miles Schneiderman