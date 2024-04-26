Booker T Congratulates WWE Star Trick Williams For NXT Title Win

Last year, Trick Williams proclaimed his intention to distance himself from tag team competiton in an effort to set himself up on a new course – one that would hopefully result in winning the coveted "WWE NXT" Championship. Multiple tries later, Williams did just that as he defeated the now former "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov in the night one main event of the "NXT" Spring Breakin' special. Following his win, Williams received congratulatory messages from a number of WWE colleagues, including Dijak, Natalya, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, and the head booker of "NXT," Shawn Michaels. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now expressed similar sentiments, praising Williams and Dragunov for their compelling title match performance.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Trick Williams [for] cashing in on the NXT Championship, beating one of the best out there," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "And in my considerations, this guy, Ilja Dragunov is a next level superstar. He's so passionate for this game ... Ilja Dragunov brings the best out of everybody. I want to say that. He's just that good. He's that guy, that no matter who works with him, they're going to have a really, really good match. And I'm gonna tell you right now, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov had such an awesome, awesome time inside that squared circle last night. I enjoyed it immensely. It was one of the times where I look back and say, 'Man, I miss [wrestling].' That's when I miss it, when it looks and feels that way."

Advertisement

With his main event win, Williams now begins his first reign with the "NXT" Championship, and his second overall championship reign in "NXT." Last year, Williams notably defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the "NXT" North American Championship at the No Mercy premium live event. Unfortunately for Williams, that run spanned a mere three days, as Mysterio regained the title on the following episode of "NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.