WWE Stars Congratulate Trick WIlliams On NXT Title Win

It may have taken four tries, but Trick Williams finally got the job done last night, besting Ilja Dragunov, saving his job in "NXT," and becoming the new NXT Champion at "NXT Spring Breakin." The victory was a happy moment not just for Williams and his growing following of fans, but for many of his WWE co-workers as well, who flocked to social media throughout the night to offer their congratulations.

Advertisement

This included Williams' boss, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The face of WWE's new era took to X less than an hour after Williams' victory to offer his kudos to the new champion, declaring that "the era of Trick Williams is looking bright." NXT head of creative Shawn Michaels took a little longer to comment, but did so a couple of hours later, also congratulating Williams and putting over the success of the first night of "Spring Breakin."

Congratulations to @_trickwilliams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT's toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. The era of Trick Williams is looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNew https://t.co/vJPlKewvr6 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 24, 2024

Advertisement

Incredible night top to bottom for Week 1 of #NXTSpringBreakin, capped off by an electric NXT Title Match and the crowning of a NEW Champion@_trickwilliams is the embodiment of what we do here at #WWENXT... he's ready to show the world #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/f8tqXvVe4A — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 24, 2024

Among the first to congratulate Williams was NXT co-worker Dijak, who called Williams' title victory "well deserved." He was quickly followed by Cedric Alexander, who called Williams' win "beautifully done," and brief, but excited messages from Indy Hartwell and Ivy Nile. Williams received further kudos from Natalya, who herself had appeared on "Spring Breakin" in a segment with Lola Vice, and former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, who posted a photo revealing he had taken in the match from the crowd.

Last night was such a blast at @WWENXT. It always is, though. So many great matches. So many women on the show, (shining!!!!) So much creativity. So happy for Trick on becoming champ. The NXT fans always bring their best for us, too. Everyone is in it together. 🖤💛 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 24, 2024

Advertisement

The congratulations didn't stop there, however, as Williams later received a nice message from former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who alluded to this being the start of Williams' bright future. Finally, WWE Women's Champion Bayley also joined the party, praising Williams for his connection with the "NXT" fanbase, and referring to him and the brand as "the perfect combo."

WHOOP THAT TRICK! Congrats @_trickwilliams! Your star is so bright! 👊🏾 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 24, 2024