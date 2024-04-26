Tommy Dreamer Suggests 'Off The Charts' Booking For AEW Feud

The landscape of AEW changed on the April 24 "AEW Dynamite" when The Elite viciously attacked company President Tony Khan. Khan was willing to let Jack Perry back into the company following everything that has happened regarding CM Punk, his brawl at Wembley Stadium, and interrupting the ladder match between The Young Bucks and FTR at Dynasty, but Perry and The Elite had other ideas.

On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer talked about who could potentially fight alongside Khan in the war against The Elite, and he mentioned one man who hasn't been Khan's closest friend in recent years. "If MJF comes back as your savior, that's something," Dreamer said. It has also been announced for the May 1 "AEW Dynamite" that Kenny Omega will be making a special appearance in his hometown, which will be the first time fans have seen Omega since he was diagnosed with diverticulitis. While Dreamer doesn't expect Omega to wrestle, and that his appearance might just be an update on his condition, he would love to hear Omega's thoughts on what went down at Daily's Place.

"Kenny Omega in Winnipeg is off the charts for Winnipeg alone," Dreamer said. "I don't want to see it online while he's playing video games, so maybe save that. I'm the biggest Kenny Omega fan, supporter, I love the guy, I love watching him work. Even if it's an update on him but like 'hey, there's a bigger update, you took out someone who I'm close friends with, someone who stood by my side, has allowed me to take time off while I'm healing with this stuff, and that's Tony Khan." Dreamer noted that this story could last as long as a year, and is very excited to see how things play out.

