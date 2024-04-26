Backstage Update On WWE Star Dominik Mysterio's Injury Status

WWE star Dominik Mysterio has been the subject of much discussion as of late, after he appeared on the April 22 "WWE Raw" wearing a sling, implying that he had sustained an injury. Fightful Select recently reported that Mysterio's injury was serious enough to take him off the company's recent European tour, where he was replaced by Ricochet, but there was no word on how injured Mysterio was at the time. However, there has now been an update.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio suffered an elbow injury during his match with Andrade on the April 15 "Raw," in what was described to Meltzer as a freak accident. While Mysterio did appear on TV the following week, it is believed that he will have to undergo 'Tommy John' surgery, a procedure which is typically used on baseball players.

Meltzer noted that baseball players who have the surgery are usually out of action for around nine months, but given that Mysterio isn't going to be throwing fastballs anytime soon, his recovery time could be a little shorter. However, Meltzer was unable to confirm an official timeframe on how long Mysterio will be on the shelf, or when he will be going under the knife. Despite the injury, WWE are reportedly planning on keeping Mysterio on TV as a character to accompany The Judgment Day while not working any matches, something that has become common in WWE over the past few months with stars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre both remaining on TV despite having serious injuries. Everyone at Wrestling Inc. would like to send their best wishes to Dominik Mysterio, and hope he makes a safe and speedy recovery.

