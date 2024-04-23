Backstage News On Apparent Injury Keeping WWE's Dominik Mysterio Out Of Action

Former NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio appeared on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" with his arm in a sling, and it appears the Judgment Day member is legitimately injured.

Fightful Select reported that Mysterio was taken off the company's post-WrestleMania European tour, which concluded in Belfast, Ireland over the weekend; he was replaced on the tour by Ricochet. Then on "WWE Raw," it was announced that instead of Mysterio, JD McDonagh would be teaming with Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma in a match against Ricochet and Andrade later in the night. Fightful reports they have not heard of a timetable for Mysterio's return and do not have specifics on the injury, but that it is legitimate. Mysterio was last seen in the ring last week on "Raw," when he was defeated by Andrade.

