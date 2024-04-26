Tony Schiavone Discusses AEW Dynasty Match Between Bryan Danielson & Will Ospreay

Fans around the world are still reacting to what they witnessed at AEW Dynasty between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson. The match that many people built up as a dream match left many fans in the building speechless, and more around the world claiming it was the greatest match to ever take place on American soil.

While there were some who may have thought the match wouldn't live up to its lofty expectations, Tony Schiavone got the chance to sit ringside for the bout to call the action, and on his "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone gave props to both men, starting with the "American Dragon." "Didn't we all know that it was going to be a [great] match?" Schiavone said. "Bryan Danielson, not only is, to me, one of the greatest performers ever but one of my favorite people of all time. I mean you can sit and talk to Bryan Danielson for a long, long time about wrestling."

Schiavone then turned his attention to Ospreay, who he believes isn't the greatest ever right now, but is certainly on his way. "If I say the greatest of all time, that would be wrong to say that, but I don't know anybody that has come in and [in] such a short period of time and captured the excitement of the fans like Will Ospreay has." Schiavone also revealed that he regularly tells Ospreay to slow down in the ring every time he sees him, as he's got so much wrestling ahead of him given his age, to which Ospreay apparently responds by saying that he simply doesn't know how to wrestle any other way.

