Will Ospreay Looks Back On Call He Received From AEW Colleague Chris Jericho

AEW star Will Ospreay has already exceeded the expectations of many fans around the world in the brief time he's been a full-time member of the roster, but there was a time when Ospreay's moveset was even more outrageous than what it is today. The "Aerial Assassin" got his nickname for being predominantly a high-flyer in the UK indies and Japan, while also taking bumps that had people questioning if he was going to be able to walk by the time he was 40.

On "Talk Is Jericho," Ospreay recalled Jericho calling him out of the blue to offer advice that would ultimately change Ospreay's career for the better. "I appreciated that so much, you have no idea," Ospreay said. "I was sat in my room in my parents house, you called me up and went 'do you mind if we have a chat?' I was like 'yeah go for it' and you went 'listen man, I've just watched you take a DDT off the apron. You've got to stop doing, you've got to be calm about this,' and I really did appreciate it because even though I'm in control of what I'm doing, but deep down I was like 'you give a s**t. You care too much to be like you've got a long career, you can be bigger than this but you've got to wind your neck in on these things.'"

Ospreay admitted he was grateful for Jericho being honest with him as he didn't owe him anything, and even though Ospreay believes he hasn't done anything too stupid or dangerous in recent years, Jericho caring enough to call him and tell him to tone things down for the benefit of his health meant a lot to him.