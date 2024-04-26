AEW Star Reportedly Suffered A Concussion During Dynasty Match

Dynasty has gone down as one of the most critically acclaimed pay-per-views AEW has produced so far. From Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale becoming champions, to the dream match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson, the show has still got fans around the world buzzing for what's to come in AEW. However, not everyone came out of the event unscathed.

Arguably the most violent encounter on the card was the ladder match between The Young Bucks and FTR to crown new World Tag Team Champions, which ended in Jack Perry pushing Dax Harwood off a ladder to allow the EVP's a clear route to victory, and in the process becoming the company's first three-time Tag Team Champions. Harwood was a bloody mess throughout most of the match and took some nasty spills along the way, and according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Harwood suffered a concussion at some point during the bout.

Neither Harwood or Cash Wheeler were at the April 24 "AEW Dynamite" at Daily's Place, and haven't been announced to appear for the April 27 editions of "AEW Collision" or "AEW Rampage." It's unclear at present when Harwood will return to action, as the company has become a lot stricter when it comes to concussions over the years. This was evident during a recent match on "Rampage" between Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy, where Guevara ended up being suspended for not following concussion protocol. Protocol was also followed during the tournament to determine the World Tag Team Champions when Ricky Starks looked to have suffered a head injury against Top Flight, which resulted in Starks and Big Bill being eliminated, despite the fact that they were supposed to advance.

