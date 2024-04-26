The Rock Thanks His WWE WrestleMania 40 Training Partners

With sights set on the WWE Draft, Backlash, and so much more for the rest of 2024, WrestleMania 40 is now firmly in WWE's rearview. But the gratitude and appreciation from one of its key players in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson continues to show, as "The Final Boss" took to X to give thanks to Gallus — "WWE NXT's" Joe and Mark Coffey, along with Wolfgang — with whom he trained for his parts in the main events of both nights of WrestleMania. Joe Coffey posted a photo of the four training together at a warehouse WWE and Rock rented near his Los Angeles home, along with the caption, "GALLUS X FINAL BOSS."

And Rock responded in turn, thanking his training partners by saying, "Appreciate all the effort, ideas and hard work boys. Til next time. Keep kicking ass and see ya down the road," before signing off "Final Boss."

It remains to be seen exactly how much in-ring involvement Rock will have down the road for WWE, but before he departed for his latest Hollywood commitments, he did promise Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that he would be back and when he returns, he'd be coming for him. As for the Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang, it can certainly be looked at as a feather in their collective cap to be picked as training partners for "The Final Boss," and with "NXT" talent eligible for the draft, which starts this evening on "WWE SmackDown," perhaps it shouldn't come as much of a surprise if Gallus joins the tag team ranks on the main roster in short order.

