AEW Champ Swerve Strickland Opens Up About 'Maniac' Darby Allin

New AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is making the rounds across mainstream media after capturing the title from Samoa Joe, and becoming the company's first Black world champion in the main event of AEW Dynasty. From throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at an Arizona Cardinals game, to speaking to wrestling media outlets, to being interviewed by traditional media like WJXT in Jacksonville, Strickland has not been quiet after his historic victory. He recently appeared on WJXT's "Going Ringside" segment to talk about all things AEW. He was asked if he was accepting "all challengers," to which Strickland replied that he was willing to defend against "any and all." He was asked about Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, as well as former World Tag Team Champion Darby Allin.

"Maniac," Strickland said of Allin. "Like, we are so much more similar than a lot of people know. That's why we've [got] along for so long. He is my polar opposite, but my twin brother." Strickland and Allin were last in the ring together during All In at Wembley Stadium. He teamed with Christian Cage to face off against Allin and Sting in a tag team coffin match, which Cage and Strickland lost. The new champion was the one to take the loss head-on, taking a coffin drop from Allin off the top rope onto the coffin, and being trapped inside for Allin and Sting to win. After Strickland's victory at Dynasty, Allin, who is currently out of action with a broken foot, paid tribute to his rival by posting Strickland's catchphrase "Whose house?" on his X account.

It was revealed that Strickland's first promo after winning the AEW World Championship will open Saturday's "AEW Collision." On Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," he faced off in a Championship Eliminator Match against Kyle Fletcher in the show's second segment, emerging victorious.

