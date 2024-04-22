AEW Stars (And More) React To Swerve Strickland's World Title Win At Dynasty

Strickland himself also acknowledged his win on social media, posting a picture of himself on the ramp with the title around his waist. In the caption, Strickland says, "My champion is Black," a phrase the AEW Champion shared during the post-show press conference.

The world title victory came just a short time after Willow Nightingale captured the TBS Championship from Julia Hart, making it an undeniably big night for AEW's Black performers. To celebrate, AEW's Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington posted a picture of himself, Strickland, Nightingale, Prince Nana, and former WWE executive Kosha Irby, who joined AEW as Chief Operation Officer earlier this year. Additionally, Strickland's Mogul Embassy teammate Toa Liona applauded the new champion while sharing a photo of the faction together.

Following his win, Strickland will presumably appear on this week's "AEW Dynamite" to address what's next. Strickland has had a long-running rivalry with former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, who has been absent since his three-way loss at AEW Revolution involving Strickland and Samoa Joe. While Page could make his return to seek revenge, there are many others in AEW also looking for a shot at the world title who could put their names forward this week.

