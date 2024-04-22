AEW Stars (And More) React To Swerve Strickland's World Title Win At Dynasty
The first edition of AEW Dynasty went off the air on a high note, with Swerve Strickland defeating Samoa Joe to capture the AEW World Championship. Strickland is now the first Black man to hold the title, and the 11th champion overall. In the hours following the match, performers from inside and outside AEW have shared their reactions to Strickland's victory on social media.
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston kept it simple with a one-word post on X this morning that read, "SWERVE!" AEW star Orange Cassidy, who also performed at Dynasty, stayed true to himself by posting the same single word to honor the new champion. Meanwhile, Strickland's longtime in-ring rival Darby Allin, who has been out with a broken foot, paid tribute to his opponent by posting Strickland's catchphrase on X: "Whose house?" AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette shared the same sentiment, referencing the catchphrase and congratulating Strickland.
Though Matt Hardy recently departed AEW, showing up at TNA Rebellion over the weekend, the wrestling veteran still had kind things to say about his former co-workers. In addition to praising the Young Bucks for their victory and Jack Perry on his return, Hardy pointed out Strickland's accomplishment and offered his congratulations (via X).
'My Champion Is Black'
Strickland himself also acknowledged his win on social media, posting a picture of himself on the ramp with the title around his waist. In the caption, Strickland says, "My champion is Black," a phrase the AEW Champion shared during the post-show press conference.
The world title victory came just a short time after Willow Nightingale captured the TBS Championship from Julia Hart, making it an undeniably big night for AEW's Black performers. To celebrate, AEW's Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington posted a picture of himself, Strickland, Nightingale, Prince Nana, and former WWE executive Kosha Irby, who joined AEW as Chief Operation Officer earlier this year. Additionally, Strickland's Mogul Embassy teammate Toa Liona applauded the new champion while sharing a photo of the faction together.
Following his win, Strickland will presumably appear on this week's "AEW Dynamite" to address what's next. Strickland has had a long-running rivalry with former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, who has been absent since his three-way loss at AEW Revolution involving Strickland and Samoa Joe. While Page could make his return to seek revenge, there are many others in AEW also looking for a shot at the world title who could put their names forward this week.