Dave Meltzer Reopens AEW Discussion About CM Punk & Colt Cabana

Though the discussion died down for some time, CM Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this month stirred up the hornet's nest which is the Punk-AEW relationship. In the days that followed, AEW CEO Tony Khan made the decision to air footage of Punk's altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2024, leading to a segment on the most recent "AEW Dynamite" that saw Khan attacked by Perry and the Young Bucks, solidifying the transition from real-life situation into an onscreen storyline.

The root of the issues Punk ran into within AEW can seemingly be traced back to the personal disagreement between Punk and Colt Cabana, and the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter sees writer Dave Meltzer citing an anonymous source regarding that disagreement. According to the source, Khan previously lied when he said Punk did not ask for Cabana to be removed from the AEW roster.

This source stated that individuals within AEW won't feel "safe to defend themselves" until Khan admits that Punk asked for Cabana to be fired from the company. While it seems as though many are ready to move past the Punk situation, the source indicated that there's a feeling it won't get resolved until Khan owns up to his mistake.

