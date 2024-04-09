Tony Khan Addresses Plan To Air Backstage All In Footage On AEW Dynamite

On the upcoming episode, AEW fires back against its critics, as The Young Bucks will air never-before-seen footage from backstage at Wembley Stadium of the infamous fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The decision is largely down to Punk's recent comments about the incident, AEW President Tony Khan, and the company as a whole. There has already been some skepticism from fans as to whether AEW will legitimately air the real footage. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan doubled down on the footage's legitimacy.

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage," Khan said. Some people have suggested that the footage being aired now is because Khan was upset with what Punk had to say, but Khan insisted that airing the footage is in the company's best interest.

"The decision is based on putting on the best show for AEW, as well as driving interest for Dynamite and our Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21," Khan continued. "This is real-life footage that affected many people, and it will air for the first time on TBS during Dynamite."

The Young Bucks will face FTR in the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament at Dynasty, which will be the fourth meeting between the two teams and the first since All In, which took place immediately after the fight between Punk and Perry.

