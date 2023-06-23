CM Punk & Colt Cabana: The AEW Story That Won't Die

At the AEW All Out post-show media scrum in September 2022, CM Punk expressed his frustration about still having to deal with questions surrounding Colt Cabana — and he had a point. All the drama and tension that boiled over at what has now become known as "Brawl Out" can be traced back to a simple issue: The belief that Punk had tried to get Cabana, his former friend, fired from AEW, which angered certain individuals backstage.

In a recent ESPN interview, Punk once again disputed this allegation — something both he and AEW CEO Tony Khan have vehemently said isn't true on multiple occasions. Yet, no matter how much time passes, no matter how many denials are provided, this issue re-hashes itself like it's the Gobbledy Gooker at the 1990 Survivor Series. And every time it does, the next round of internal AEW drama dominates the wrestling press more than what's happening on the weekly shows.

"Because it was well known that the Bucks and Chris Jericho went to Khan and were involved in getting Cabana rehired for ROH," Dave Meltzer wrote in this morning's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "a large percentage of the locker room believed and to this day many claim they know as a fact based on what is known internally that isn't true [that Khan fired Cabana and Punk had nothing to do with it.]" Meltzer called it "a story that still lingers on internally."

Maybe it's time to listen to Punk and let this go once and for all.