AEW Reportedly Hoped CM Punk's Comments On Adam Page Wouldn't Be In ESPN Article

As the days and hours wind down ahead of CM Punk's AEW return on Saturday, the internet continues to be abuzz over Punk's new interview with ESPN. The interview features his first public comments on what went down last summer leading up to "Brawl Out" and its subsequent fallout. He also talks about his issues with "Hangman" Adam Page and how that started his beef with The Elite.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW was hoping Punk's comments regarding Page wouldn't be published despite talent being largely aware that it was coming. AEW is in the process of trying to sign Page to a new long-term deal, so naturally, the company would prefer to keep everyone as happy as possible in the wake of Punk returning to television.

Regarding what specifically was published by ESPN, Punk recalled taking issue with what Page said in a promo on the May 25, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite" when he strayed from what was planned. Page claimed that he would have to defend All Elite Wrestling — not just the AEW World Championship — from Punk at Double or Nothing. Punk then felt like he had a bad match against Page while trying to defend himself from unplanned spots that could hurt him.

Meltzer also reported that Punk has signed legal documents that prevent him from speaking about the likes of Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, however Page's name was evidently not a part of that deal. Page was also not involved in the backstage altercation in September unlike those previously mentioned.