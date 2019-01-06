Several indie wrestlers were involved in a major car crash after an FLQ promotion in Montreal last night. The wrestlers that were involved were Puf, Kevin Bennett, Kevin Blackwood, and Daniel Garcia, also known as the Buffalo Brothers.

The accident happened when their car slipped on a patch of black ice and hit a guardrail. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood both suffered serious injuries that required surgery because of broken bones. Kevin Bennett and Puf were both treated for minor injuries.

The Canadian wrestling promotion Smash Wrestling shared on Twitter today about the accident and asked to keep them in your thoughts. Wrestler Pepper Parks also posted on Twitter where he posted photos of them in the hospital.

Please read, and keep our boys in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/gq3AwiIooR — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) January 6, 2019

Buffalo Brothers @DanielMTGarcia @blaxkwood666 @blaxkwood666 @pufisgod were in a major car accident last night. They hit black ice on the way home from a show and a guardrail just about ripped the car in half. Please send them some love and positive thoughts their way ?? pic.twitter.com/DRk7Pn8lSK — Pepper Parks (@BraxtonSutter) January 6, 2019

The group has wrestled for Empire State Wrestling and Limitless, who shared today on Twitter that Daniel Garcia is out of a successful surgery. We wish the group a speedy recovery!

HEADS UP: Daniel Garcia is out of SUCCESSFUL surgery, per Kevin Blackwood's rad dad. ?? — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) January 6, 2019

