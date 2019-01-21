Wrestling Inc.

Game Of Thrones Parody On The Edge & Christian Show (Video), The McMahons Remember MLK, Sasha Banks

By Marc Middleton | January 21, 2019

- Tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network will feature a "Game of Jabrones" segment, a parody of HBO's Game of Thrones. Above is a clip from the segment with Tommy Dreamer, Hornswoggle, Christian, WWE Hall of Famers Edge & Beth Phoenix. The segment features clips of ECW's Zombie, Braden Walker, WCW's Yeti, and Mordecai.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is bound to tap first in the RAW Women's Title match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. As of this writing 72% voted for Sasha Banks while 28% voted for champion Ronda Rousey.

- Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for MLK Day. You can see their tweets, which include the tribute video that will air on tonight's RAW, below:




