Ronda Rousey Reveals What She Thinks Is The Toughest Test In WWE

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey posted a video on her YouTube page where she discussed wrestling Sasha Banks, along with wanting to start at number one in the Royal Rumble and make it to the very end to prove herself. Below are highlights from the above video:

Why she's excited to work with Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble:

"I don't think it's so much Sasha's style, it's everything that she brings to the match. I mean, I love her wrestling style and I think it's really, really unique, and really distinct. You know personality comes out in how she fights. I think that's like when you fight people it's like having a conversation and she's got a very wide vocabulary, she has a lot of different moves. She makes up new stuff all the time, but it's not just spots and stuff like that. She just has so much intelligence in the ring. She's a real fanatic of wrestling.

"I mean, like an encyclopedia. I imagine that—I'm pretty sure that the second she leaves actual wrestling, she just goes home and watches wrestling nonstop until she goes to wrestling again. That's kind of like what I picture what she does with her free time. I understand having an obsessive personality about things, so, I like her, and I just feel like out of all of the women wrestlers right now, she's the most knowledgeable. Not just of history, but she's such a fanatic on how matches work. She's like a savant in a way, but it doesn't take away from everything else. She's just really f---ing awesome!

"I think she has so many answers for so many of the things that I could do that she is the kind of the person that can push me to invent something on the spot. There are matches when I don't even know what just happened. I don't even know what I just did. I just know that no one's ever done it before and I won't be able to replicate it because I don't know what happened, but it's because of that opponent pushing me into a situation I've never been in before. She's kind of the person that I think has so many of the answers of so many solutions that I would try to come up. She would push me to a level that nobody else has before."

What Rousey believes will prove she's a real wrestler:

"I just felt like I would never be able to prove to anyone that I actually knew how to wrestle—and in a way that wasn't just memorized from beginning to end—unless I could be the first one in the Royal Rumble and go all the way to the end. Then nobody could say I don't know how to wrestle. That is to me the most difficult thing that you could do in my mind. If you go through the Royal Rumble from beginning to end, and win, and not even just to win, just to go from beginning to end, you know? The whole [Rumble], I felt that's the peak of being able to say, 'I can really f---ing do this.' Just something that I really wanted to do. It kind of proves, maybe just to myself, as well as everybody else."

Rousey also talked about her tag team match with Banks during last week's RAW against Nia Jax and Tamina. You can check out her full comments in the video above.

