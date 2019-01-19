Ronda Rousey Match Announced For This Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be teaming up with Natalya to face Sasha Banks & Bayley in a tag team match on this Monday's WWE RAW.

On the January 7, 2019 episode of RAW, Rousey appeared on Alexa Bliss's "Moment of Bliss" talk show and explained how she desired to one day compete against Sasha Banks. The same night, Banks would confront Rousey and defeat Nia Jax in a #1 contender's match to earn an opportunity at Rousey's WWE RAW Women's Championship Match at Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 27, 2019 at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Join us here at Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET.