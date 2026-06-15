Rey Mysterio's Daughter Getting Ready To 'Establish Herself' At WWE Performance Center

Dominik Mysterio might have fully established himself as a pro wrestler, especially seeing a lot of success last year as he continues to edge closer to the main event in WWE, but Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, has yet to appear since her awkward love story angle with Murphy (Buddy Matthews).

However, during an appearance on the "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker," the former WWE Champion said Aalyah could join him and Dominik sooner, rather than later.

"We've been going back and forth, trying to see if Aalyah was motivated enough to go up to the PC and dedicate some time to training, like full-time," he explained, adding that Aalyah actually loved jumping into the ring and seems to have caught the wrestling bug. "She's getting ready to go up there and establish herself at the PC. So, I'm excited! This is... I couldn't have – if you would've told me, 'Your kids are gonna go out there and become wrestlers; both of them!' [I would have said] 'Eh, I think you're wrong.'"

Mysterio further established that Aalyah had been bugging him to let her step into the ring since WrestleMania 41, but he always maintained that she first had to finish her degree.

"She graduated in July of last year, that's from UCSD, Human Biology, showed me the diploma, goes, 'Okay, I'm ready,'" he recalled. Aalyah has since had two-week stints of training on two different occasions. "I've never pushed the sport down their throat. It's all came out of them, like, they wanted to be a part of this."

Mysterio's son, Dominik, has been the AAA Mega Champion since September of last year, and even has ambitions to work in Hollywood.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.