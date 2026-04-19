WWE's Dominik Mysterio Talks Hollywood Ambitions While Taking Aim At His Dad

Dominik Mysterio wants to be more than just the "King of the Luchadores" in professional wrestling; he wants to be a star and have a star in his honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In an interview with Paper Magazine, the youngest of the Mysterio dynasty believes his good looks and wit will take him way further than his "deadbeat" father's, WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.

"I think there's definitely ways to elevate the Mysterio name. Even though wrestling is my main focus, there's a lot of opportunities that can present themselves, like TV shows, sitcoms and movies," the reigning AAA Mega Champion said. "Wearing a mask affected my dad's ability to do certain things. I don't hide my face, so I can show it freely. My dad's ugly mug never made it onto a movie. I'm actually decently looking, so I think we can make something work.

But for now, Mysterio has to keep his concentration on what's happening in the squared circle, as he's just hours away from facing "The Demon" Finn Balor, who might either make or break his repetition on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 42. Last year, Mysterio celebrated two monumental moments at WrestleMania 41: his first piece of main roster gold in the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship, and his first victory on the main card. "Dirty Dom" is hoping to recapture that feeling by beating and taking Balor's once ironclad position as the new and highly respected leader of The Judgment Day.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Paper Magazine" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.