Backstage Report On Drew McIntyre's WWE Delayed Return Amid Acting Schedule

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen in WWE since night one of WrestleMania 42, where he was defeated by Jacob Fatu, and according to a new report, "The Scottish Psychopath" isn't expected back in the ring anytime soon. Recent reports indicated that McIntyre could be back in WWE leading up to SummerSlam, but that may not be the case.

According to PWInsider, those reports of McIntyre's return for "The Biggest Party of the Summer" are inaccurate, as he was just announced for a new film. It was revealed on Monday that McIntyre will star in "The Last Druid" alongside Russell Crowe. PWInsider reported that McIntyre is "circling" a few different projects within Hollywood.

He recently filmed alongside "Superman" actor Henry Cavill in his native Scotland for the "Highlander" reboot. McIntyre plays Cavill's brother in the film. His role in "The Last Druid" has not been revealed. The movie, which will be filmed in Spain, will take place a quarter center after "Gladiator," according to Deadline, and will revolve around Crowe's character once again fighting against the Roman Empire.

McIntyre signed with talent agency Paradigm in July 2024. The agency also represents Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, and Damian Priest. The star had already appeared in Dave Bautista's "The Killer's Game" prior to being represented by Paradigm.

Fatu and McIntyre were locked in a bitter feud leading up to their unsanctioned match at WrestleMania. "The Samoan Werewolf" interfered in McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes, costing McIntyre the title.