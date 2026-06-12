Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre As SummerSlam Nears

Two of WWE's top stars, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, could be nearing a return as the promotion gears up towards SummerSlam.

McIntyre and Orton have been away from WWE television since losing to Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes, respectively, at WrestleMania 42 in April. But, it seems that the duo may be coming back to WWE soon, as per "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select." The outlet has claimed that a WWE document has indicated that the two former world champions are part of WWE's plans for SummerSlam, which will be held on August 1 and August 2, 2026. There is no further information available to them about Orton and McIntyre's impending return.

Both Orton and McIntyre were advertised for the May 29 edition of "WWE SmackDown" from Barcelona, Spain, but neither appeared on the show. Another WWE star who has been absent from television since WrestleMania 42, CM Punk, is also reportedly being prepared to return ahead of SummerSlam, with reports stating that he could appear on the July 6 "WWE Raw," which will be held in his hometown of Chicago.

SummerSlam is some time away, with WWE building towards Night of Champions, its next PLE, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on June 27.