Drew McIntyre Signs With New Agency In Wake Of WWE Storyline Suspension

It just keeps getting worse for Drew McIntyre. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was not only screwed out of the title by CM Punk for the third time in many months last week at Money in the Bank, but a post-show tirade led to him being suspended from "Raw" by GM Adam Pearce. Now with all sorts of downtime, McIntyre is deciding to use it to stick the proverbial finger towards WWE, rather than lick his wounds.

Early Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that McIntyre had signed with the Paradigm agency, following in the footsteps of fellow WWE stars Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, and, ironically, Punk. McIntyre confirmed the news himself shortly thereafter on X, and used the occasion to reference his current suspension from WWE, saying that if he couldn't be coming to work, he would be exploring new opportunities in other fields.

Even before the suspension, McIntyre had already been branching out into the film world, likely requiring the need for improved representation. The Scottish star is set to appear in the upcoming film "The Killer's Game," alongside former WWE star Dave Bautista. McIntyre plays Rory MacKenzie, one of two brothers who are among a group of hitmen looking to kill Bautista's Joe Flood, after the latter put a contract out on his own life after falsely learning he was suffering from a terminal illness.

Alas, McIntyre won't have too much time to explore new endeavors just yet, as his suspension could be over by next week, clearing the way for McIntyre to appear on "Raw." Barring Punk not being cleared following recovery from a torn tricep muscle, it's believed that McIntyre's return will lead to him and Punk finally having their long-awaited match, with SummerSlam in Cleveland pegged by many as the likely venue.