WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Cheekily Reaches Out To Drew McIntyre To Set A Meeting

Since the build to WrestleMania 40 earlier this year, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud has been one of the hottest things going in WWE. The ongoing storyline reached new heights this past weekend at Money in the Bank, with McIntyre wreaking havoc during the PLE's post-show, taking a shot at "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. This tirade led to fines for both Punk and McIntyre and a suspension for McIntyre. However, his suspension could be coming to an end soon, with Pearce taking to X to request a meeting with the former World Heavyweight Champion.

@DMcIntyreWWE Incompetent Bald Bitch looking to set a meeting with Insecure Hirsute Dobber for Monday in Dayton. Combative Tattooed Chicagoan won't be there. Left you a msg, so shoot me a text or childish tweet and let me know. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 9, 2024

Pearce's tweet refers to himself as an "incompetent bald b***h," a reference to McIntyre's tweet from earlier this week, while calling McIntyre an "insecure hirsute dobber" and Punk a "combative tattooed Chicagoan." He then requests a meeting with McIntyre for this Monday's "Raw," which is set to take place in Dayton, Ohio. Pearce is not the only one looking to end McIntyre's suspension, with Punk opening the July 8 "Raw" asking Pearce to lift it.

It has been speculated over the past several months that McIntyre and Punk are likely scheduled to finally have a match next month at SummerSlam in Cleveland. However, that plan is currently dependent on whether Punk will be cleared to compete following a triceps tear at Royal Rumble in January. Punk was asked about the status of his health during the Money in the Bank presser, but was mostly coy, saying he prefers to "keep people in suspense."