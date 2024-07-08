Drew McIntyre Shares Foul-Mouthed Response To WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Over Suspension

2024 has turned into the year of CM Punk costing Drew McIntyre a chance to hold the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After injuring Punk at the Royal Rumble in January, McIntyre was screwed by Punk at WrestleMania 40, with the latter's attack of McIntyre allowing Damian Priest to cash in and win the title. That was followed by Punk costing McIntyre another chance at the belt at Clash at the Castle, leading to McIntyre seemingly removing Punk from the equation with a brutal backstage assault.

Instead, Punk returned weeks later, costing McIntyre a third chance at the World Heavyweight Title by spoiling his Money in the Bank cash in at Money in the Bank. The latest screwjob may have been too much for McIntyre to take, as he would go on a backstage tirade so unhinged that "WWE Raw" GM Adam Pearce would announce McIntyre was suspended indefinitely, while Punk was fined for interfering.

As one would expect, McIntyre wasn't fond of this decision, prompting him to head over to X to accuse Pearce of not doing his job properly, before calling him an "incompetent bald b***h."Only a couple hours later, Pearce returned fire at McIntyre by mockingly telling him to enjoy his time off. He also revealed to McIntyre that his fine had now been doubled, and advised McIntyre to "tweet less" going forward.

Pearce's ruling would seem to indicate that McIntyre will be out of sight, out of mind for tonight's episode of "Raw," though one can never rule out McIntyre showing up uninvited. It's likely McIntyre's suspension will not last too long, as his issues with Punk seem destined to come to head in some shape or form at SummerSlam next month.