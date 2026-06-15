Bully Ray Identifies Point When WWE Will Start Reacting To Fan Criticism

Over the last year, WWE has begun to see the momentum they gained in 2022, 2023, and 2024 dissipate a little bit, reflected largely in growing fan unrest on social media, and arguably even lower than usual ticket sales for WrestleMania 42. But Bully Ray doesn't believe its time for WWE to panic just yet. On Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully suggested that WWE still not pay any attention to online critics, believing they should only do so if the following happens.

"WWE will start listening to social media when they look out into the arena and the majority of times, the place is going to start less each," Bully said. "What I mean is, they look out there now...WWE is at like, what? I would say, across the board, 80% full on any given night.

"There are some nights WWE goes into a B-town or a C-town and they might not be sold out, because maybe the ticket is a little expensive and maybe that town can't afford the ticket. But for the most part, across the board, the WWE is selling out just about every place they go. My point is, they'll start listening to social media when less than 10,000 people show up every night."

Bully's argument would seem to echo that of WWE President Nick Khan, who has stated that WWE/TKO higher ups don't take social media criticisms into account, referring to it as a vocal minority. Some, however, have argued that is not the case, with Dave Meltzer noting that several changes to WWE creative have been made over the past few months, in part due to the negative reaction they received from fans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription