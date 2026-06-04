Nick Khan Says WWE Will Never Listen To Social Media Criticism From 'Vocal Minority'

Whether it's WrestleMania heading to Saudi Arabia next year, the ticket prices of major events, or the creative direction of weekly storylines, fans have never been shy when it comes to airing their frustrations about what they dislike about WWE's programming on social media. However, in past years, the promotion has continued to reiterate that it doesn't value online chatter, and during an interview with "Sports Business Journal" earlier this week, WWE President Nick Khan was adamant that the company doesn't take fan complaints on social media seriously.

"Well look, I've never read X or Twitter as it relates to our business and I've certainly never read it regarding me. That is a vocal minority ... I'm bcc'd on every email that comes into our fan service, email address, as is Chris Legentil, who's our head of comms and head of talent. And some of the complaints are, 'I didn't like the match. You guys are pieces of s**t,' or whatever, okay, I got it. Some are, 'Hey, we had an obstructed view.' Okay, we'll have you come to our next show. People are allowed to complain, but we don't adjust our business based on complaint. We adjust our business based on ratings, revenue, relevancy."

Over the past year, Khan has defended some of WWE's decisions that seemed to have caused online backlash, stating that he believes fans worldwide will travel to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania. Additionally, he stood by the current ticket prices for the company's events, claiming that the market demand has determined the cost for a ticket today.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Business Journal" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.