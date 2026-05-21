Additional Details On WWE Town Hall Meeting Led By Triple H & Nick Khan

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and President Nick Khan have addressed their employees in a town hall meeting, where they touched upon many topics, including ticket prices and the return of house shows.

"PWInsider Elite" has reported on the town hall, with the duo explaining that the decision to add more house shows was made to help the promotion's younger stars gain more in-ring experience. They added that the house shows would feature a mix of both younger and veteran stars, while emphasizing the need to maintain a proper balance to help prevent injuries among the wrestlers. WWE is also reportedly keen to host the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, with them revealing that the show will go ahead despite the conflict in the region. Khan had also recently stated publicly that next year's WrestleMania, which is also set to take place in Saudi Arabia, will still move forward as planned.

Speaking about WrestleMania, one aspect of the show that drew criticism was the ticket prices, which have increased across the board for WWE events. Khan and Levesque addressed the issue in the town hall, stating that market demand determines ticket prices. The report by "PWInsider Elite" claims that they also spoke about the John Cena Classic tournament, which was revealed by John Cena at WWE Backlash. While no date has been confirmed for it yet, the tournament will likely begin toward the end of the year. A recent report stated that the details surrounding the tournament are still being finalized.

Khan and Levesque also informed employees that they would get time off during the week of the Fourth of July, with "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" scheduled to be taped on June 29, while the former will air on July 3 and the latter will be broadcast live.