Hart Foundation Vs. Lucha Bros Set, Win A Wrestle Kingdom FITE TV Code, Post WK13 Live WINC Podcast

- We will have a live special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast after tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 13 pay-per-view with Kelsi Schreiber and Paul Boron to recap the show. Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of the show tonight, which kicks off tonight at 11 pm PT (early Friday morning on the east coast at 2 am ET) with the pre-show. The main card starts at midnight PT / 3 am ET.

- MLW: SUPERFIGHT will now feature a double main event as MLW announced today that World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fénix (cornered by Konnan) will defend their titles against the Hart Foundation at the 2300 Arena. The bout was originally scheduled for MLW's December Never Say Never card, but was postponed due to Rey Fénix suffering an injury that put him on the injured list for several weeks. The other main event will put World Champion Low Ki defending his title against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

The event is an MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS. Fans can buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWgo.com.

See Also Chris Jericho Vs. Tetsuya Naito Wrestle Kingdom 13 Match Gets New Stipulation

- Wrestling Inc. is giving away a free promo code to allow you to watch tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 13 pay-per-view on FITE TV! We've already given one away, below are details on how to win, you must enter before midnight ET: