Heath Slater On Vince McMahon's 2019 Promise To Him, WWE 205 Live Qualifiers Tonight, The Miz's 2018

- WWE posted this video of The Miz looking back at his Year of Awesome in 2018.

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature two qualifying matches for the WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way at the Royal Rumble - Lio Rush vs. Kalisto and Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak. Next week's episode will feature Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander to determine the final spot. The winners of these matches will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy for the title at the Rumble.

205 Live spoilers for tonight are at this link.

See Also Heath Slater Upset Over Not Being Booked At WWE Survivor Series This Year

- Heath Slater, who is done working as a referee in the storyline, tweeted on how Vince McMahon has promised him a big 2019.

Slater wrote, "Oh Baby!!! @VinceMcMahon has promised me that 2019 will be my year! Happy New Year Everyone! #wwe @WWE"