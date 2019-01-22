Heavy Machinery Wins WWE RAW In-Ring Debut (Video), Trailer For New WWE 24 Special, Post-RAW Note

- Heavy Machinery's Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic made their WWE RAW in-ring debuts on this week's episode from Oklahoma City. They defeated The Ascension's Konnor and Viktor. Above is video from the match, which featured a lot of dancing from Otis.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC. The show ended after Sasha Banks and Bayley made their exits before Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who left last after the main event. Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose had been advertised as the dark main events.

- As noted, the next WWE 24 documentary will air on Sunday night at 11pm ET after the Royal Rumble goes off the air on the WWE Network, featuring a special look at WrestleMania 34. Below is the trailer for the one-hour special: