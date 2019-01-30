Hideo Itami Has Not Yet Received WWE Release, Dolph Ziggler On TV, Ariya Daivari On Shawn Returning

- Hideo Itami has not yet received his WWE release, according to PWInsider. He will be receiving it, and when he does, he will be subject to the 90-day non-compete clause. It was noted that Itami is expected to return home to Japan.

- Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on Kennedy Nation tonight at 9pm ET on FOX Business Channel.

See Also Shawn Daivari Talks Turning Down Stephanie McMahon Idea, His Brother Ariya In WWE

- As we previously reported, Shawn Daivari has returned to WWE in a backstage capacity. His brother, 205 Live star Ariya Daivari, congratulated his brother working for working with the company again.

"When I used to do my tryouts, my brother would always ask if people would 'keep an eye out' for me," Ariya tweeted. "After I got signed, any opportunity I had to bring him to TV as my guest, I would. I wanted to return the favor. Thankfully, it helped land him his new role. Congrats bro!"