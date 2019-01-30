Hideo Itami Has Not Yet Received WWE Release, Dolph Ziggler On TV, Ariya Daivari On Shawn Returning

- Hideo Itami has not yet received his WWE release, according to PWInsider. He will be receiving it, and when he does, he will be subject to the 90-day non-compete clause. It was noted that Itami is expected to return home to Japan.
- Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on Kennedy Nation tonight at 9pm ET on FOX Business Channel.
- As we previously reported, Shawn Daivari has returned to WWE in a backstage capacity. His brother, 205 Live star Ariya Daivari, congratulated his brother working for working with the company again.
"When I used to do my tryouts, my brother would always ask if people would 'keep an eye out' for me," Ariya tweeted. "After I got signed, any opportunity I had to bring him to TV as my guest, I would. I wanted to return the favor. Thankfully, it helped land him his new role. Congrats bro!"
