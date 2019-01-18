Hulk Hogan On If He Would Wrestle Again, Racist Comments Scandal, Reaction To His WWE RAW Return

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with People. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

His racist comments scandal from 2015:

"People are all human and they make mistakes, so it's about forgiving people and learning and growing. I'm definitely not in the same place I was 12 or 13 years ago, you know, when I said such stupid words, what came out of my head. That's not who I am."

His recent WWE RAW return to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund:

"The reception from the crowd was unbelievable. All of the talent in the back were really, really cool and nice. Everybody expressed their sympathy."

If he would wrestle again:

"I'm too old to wrestle. I embarrassed myself enough out there by moving too slow, so I don't want to get back in there again. I don't think I could. I could probably wrestle somebody like John Cena or Vince McMahon, but as soon as I'd be done they'd be taking me straight to the hospital to fix something … the body's too worn out for that."

Source: People