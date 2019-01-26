Hulk Hogan Rumor Killer, Nikki Bella At Biohacking Conference, WWE Returns To Edmonton Following Ban

- There have been some rumors spreading online that Hulk Hogan is in Phoenix for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. That's not true, as he will meeting with fans and signing autographs in Friendswood, TX today from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm CST. You can get more details and purchase tickets at this link.

- Nikki Bella will be joining Bulletproof Founder, Dave Asprey, at this April's Biohacking Conference in Beverly Hills from April 5-7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The three day conference will bring over a thousand people out to the Beverly Hilton to learn about cutting edge technologies aimed at living better and longer. Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet and chat with Nikki and the other key note participants about health and wellness topics. You can get more details about the conference here.

- WWE will be returning to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for a RAW live event on March 15th. WWE was scheduled to run an event there in February of 2018, however the event was postponed due to the city issuing a ban on combat sports following the death of 34-year-old Tim Hague during a boxing match in June of 2017. Pro wrestling is overseen by the Combative Sports Commission in Edmonton, along with combat sports such as MMA and boxing. Pro wrestling lifted from the ban earlier last year. You can purchase tickets for the RAW live event at Ticketmaster by clicking here.