Nikki Bella Says That She Calls John Cena After All Of Her Dates

Nikki and Brie Bella recently sat down for an interview with People.com and during the discussion, Nikki revealed that she calls John Cena to give him a recap after every date she goes on.

It was reported by US Weekly earlier this month that Nikki was dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, however, Nikki also appeared on Live With Kelly And Ryan earlier this week and went in-depth about a date she went on with The Bachelorette contestant, Peter Kraus. Whatever the status of her love life may be, Nikki told People that she updates Cena on every development as it happens.

"Oh yeah, I let him know everything," Nikki admitted. "He's known every date I've been on. I have so much respect for him and this breakup, it didn't end bad. We didn't do bad things to each other. He's still close with my family. Anything I knew that was coming out, anything that I've done, I've let him know because I don't want him to be hurt by it, or shocked by it. And I know that's things I don't have to do but that's just who I am.

"The one thing is, John's never been a jealous man. Like that's one bone he doesn't have, which I'm like, you're so rare."

Nikki mentioned that Cena doesn't respond the same and keeps his dating life, if any, private from her and the media. Nikki says that jealousy hardly gets the best of her now and she's learning to overcome it's impulse in therapy.

"I have a jealous bone but I've done very well with that, I think," Nikki said. "This is the thing, over the years I've gotten a lot better. I did some therapy for it."

