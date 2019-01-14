Nikki Bella Discusses Recent Date With Reality TV Show Star

As seen in the video above, Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie, sat down for an interview on Live With Kelly And Ryan today and as they discussed multiple topics, Nikki gave the audience an update about her current love life. Nikki recounted a date she went on this past October, with The Bachlorette contestant Peter Kraus. Nikki had nothing but positive things to say about the experience, mentioning how attractive and kind Kraus was.

"I am dating - Peter," Nikki admitted. "It's just been one date so far. It was in the fall and he was so sweet. One, he's so handsome. Even Brie's husband's was freaking out for him. And he was so sweet and I would totally go out again, especially, I want to try it without cameras. It was like 10 people staring at me."

Nikki was quick to confirm that she would indeed go on another date with Kraus, adding that he brought her flowers, however, they weren't the traditional roses they uses as a prop on The Bachelor/The Bachelorette.

"He did show up with flowers, but they weren't roses," Nikki said.

While Nikki was talking about another possible date with Kraus, it was reported by US Weekly earlier this month that Nikki was dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Indeed, Nikki may be keeping things casual and open, but it's worth noting that she didn't mention Chigvintsev in the interview whatsoever.

