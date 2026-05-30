Kyle Fletcher Details Injury Recovery Process Amid AEW Return

After missing two months of action due to injury, Kyle Fletcher is back in AEW. "The Protostar" suffered a torn meniscus during a match on the March 28 episode of "AEW Collision," and despite many believing that he would be out for a significant amount of time, Fletcher returned to the company at AEW Double or Nothing 2026 to turn on his long-time friend and new AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita.

In the days following Double or Nothing, Fletcher released the latest edition of his "Protolog" on his YouTube channel, which documented his eight week road to recovery. The video began with Fletcher detailing exactly what was wrong with him and what the likeliest possible outcome for him would be. "Doctor called us up, they had a look at the MRIs, and we have a torn meniscus, fracture at the top of my tibia and a fracture in my ankle. Recovery fractures heal on their own, meniscus, probably surgery. I got told 90% chance of surgery."

Later on in the video, Fletcher came back with the good news that after flying to Jacksonville, Florida to meet with physicians, he didn't actually need surgery at all. "Had a meeting with a doctor/surgeon down there and have flown back to Chicago, so I'm home now. I expected to film a lot more stuff when I went down to Jacksonville. Reason being, I assumed that I was going to Jacksonville, having this appointment, and then possibly having surgery soon after that. However, by the fact that that didn't get filmed and I'm speaking to you again now from Chicago, I don't have to have surgery."

Then on May 15, after weeks of resting, rehabbing, and growing his hair and beard out, Fletcher confirmed that he was cleared to return to in-ring training. That didn't mean he was medically cleared to wrestle, that news was given to him after Double or Nothing, which he revealed on the May 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

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