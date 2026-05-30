WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Addresses Possibility Of SAG Eligibility For Wrestlers

After a slew of post-WrestleMania 42 releases and departures, as well as reports of WWE stars being asked to take massive pay cuts, the talk of a professional wrestlers' union began once again, amongst concerned fans on social media, as well as legends of the business. One WWE Hall of Famer who offered his opinion was Kevin Nash, who is a member of the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG.

Nash said following the departure of New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, that WWE stars should band together to unionize through SAG. On another edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash explained more about his experiences.

"I don't think that people understand, like I read some comments that are like, '[WWE talent] are 1099 [employees,]'" he said. "Being a part of SAG means that you're protected. It's not cheap. It's not like SAG doesn't take a cut of your money. SAG takes a cut of your money. I would have to look and see what the equation is... I just paid mine, it was pretty hefty on what I made for the year."

Nash said that wrestlers who are 1099 employees, or independent contractors, and paying taxes as such are "just not informed." He said everyone should be incorporated, and should be a loan out, meaning the person's company would be paid by WWE, then their corporation would pay them a salary.

"My checks didn't come to Kevin Nash. My checks came to my company," he explained. "My royalties come to my company, and then you set all that up to go into your trust. You layer yourself so you're protected."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.