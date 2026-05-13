Kevin Nash Says New Day Made Right Choice By Leaving WWE, Wrestlers Should Unionize

Over the past week, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has come out strongly against WWE's parent company TKO Group Holdings, primarily because he feels the corporation is interfering with his long-time friend Triple H's creative direction. But it's not the only reason Nash has turned against TKO, as he's also criticized the release of WWE talent, and reports that some talents have taken pay cuts in order to avoid being released.

Nash is so strongly against it that on "Kliq This" he suggested WWE talents should either unionize, or seek to join the Screen Actors Guild in order to protect themselves.

"Get a bunch of guys together, take one of the programs that's written down, and you tell me that that program isn't more heavily written and more produced than 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' was, when all those actors went on that show got SAG pay," Nash said. "So why don't you guys go and see if you can get unionized. Go through the Screen Actors Guild. They'll be more than happy to take your f*****g cut of your money. It won't be 50%, but it'll change the ballgame.

"And if one thing Endeavor does know, because it's all Endeavor's deal. Endeavor knows that game. That's what they do. That's the home run. So if they're all so good at that game, let the boys play by those rules. You know the game. You can't have it both ways. You can't play Endeavor at the f*****g top with the 300% increases, and f*****g 1099 the dock workers that are f*****g Brad Pitt and f*****g Pacino. You can't do both."

Thus, it was no surprise Nash expressed support for New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods when a fan question asked if they did the right thing getting their release after refusing a pay cut.

"Absolutely," Nash said. "Absolutely. They made their choice, and I...I mean, both those guys have been there sixteen, seventeen years. It's a slap in the face. Both those guys are friends."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription