Jacy Jayne Enters WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament In SmackDown Backstage Segment

On "WWE SmackDown", Jacy Jayne became the first woman to declare for the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament.

Jayne made her "SmackDown" debut alongside the other two members of Fatal Influence after WrestleMania 42. They have set their sights on the top women in the division. The trio interrupted a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley, Paige, and Brie Bella. Jayne declared for the tournament and sent Kelley away. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reed informed the champions that they were coming for the tag titles.

Earlier this week, LA Knight announced that Queen and King of the Ring matches would begin next week. Night of Champions is scheduled for June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The finals have typically been held on that PLE. The winners will get a title shot at SummerSlam. Jade Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring and Cody Rhodes was crowned King of the Ring.