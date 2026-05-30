WWE HOFer The Godfather Comments On Danhausen's Success, Similarities To Papa Shango

Few wrestlers have hit the ground running in WWE as quickly as Danhausen, who joined the promotion earlier this year and soon skyrocketed to becoming one of its top merch movers. With Danhausen's painted face and supernatural tendencies, it's no surprise that WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright (AKA The Godfather and Papa Shango) was asked to discuss some of the similarities in their presentation.

"The day of the big, six-foot-seven, 300-pound wrestler is over now," Wright said during an interview with Sportshadow Wrestling. "With all the indie scene and everything going on, I think now wrestling is more normal-looking people. ... I have nothing against him. I've met him 4 or 5 times as Papa Shango. He's very respectful; I wish him the best, man. That just goes to show you how wrestling's changed, you know? Now the number-one merchandise seller is a voodoo guy. I wish I was around right now!"

Wright explained that younger kids today aren't scared of Danhausen the way they were scared of Papa Shango, and that's largely due to the vast differences in our culture. While children used to see Papa Shango as a kind of boogeyman, kids today are exposed to things like war video games, more intense movies, and social media.

Danhausen made his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber in late February. Although the live crowd in Chicago, Illinois, didn't offer a strong reaction to the former indie and AEW star, that was seemingly an anomaly, as Danhausen has since been drawing larger reactions, was featured on WWE WrestleMania 42, and wrestled at Backlash.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportshadow Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.