GUNTHER has the unique feat of being the one current-day wrestler to retire three legends: Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. While many assumed he'd be the one to put Brock Lesnar to rest, as well, "The Beast Incarnate" ended up hanging up his boots after losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 — only to recently return, making Lesnar an option for GUNTHER once again.

"Yeah, if I get the chance, of course I'll do it," GUNTHER exclaimed during an interview on "Rompipallone" when asked whether he'd be up to retire Lesnar. "Who would turn it down?"

Despite his eagerness to step up to "The Beast Incarnate," GUNTHER isn't absolutely positive that he'll get the opportunity to retire him. During a separate interview with "Italian Wrestling Channel," he expressed doubt whether the clash will ever happen, and pointed out that he wasn't even in the building the night of Lesnar's feigned retirement at WrestleMania, and that he found out through news outlets the following day.

GUNTHER is currently focused on challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Italy on May 31. The event will also see a rematch between Lesnar and Femi.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rompipallone" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.