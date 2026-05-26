WWE's GUNTHER Doesn't Know If Brock Lesnar Match Will Happen

Gunther has discussed the possibility of him facing Brock Lesnar in WWE.

A dream match that WWE fans have eagerly awaited is a clash between Gunther and Brock Lesnar, and many believed it might never happen after Lesnar seemingly retired at WrestleMania 42. However, with Lesnar returning to continue his feud with Oba Femi, the possibility of the match is back on the table, although Gunther remained coy about it during an interview with "Italian Wrestling Channel."

"I don't know," replied Gunther when he was asked if a match with Lesnar is in the offing. "So, I wasn't even there the day on 'Mania [Lesnar's match with Oba Femi] because it was the day after me when all of that happened with Brock. So, I only saw it like a headline, but that's literally all the info I had, and yeah, I was like, he's back now. But I haven't thought about it. I'm really focused on what I do with Cody now. I will be challenging for the WWE Undisputed Championship in Italy, and that's my full focus right now, and after I beat Cody, then Brock can challenge me, and we'll do that."

Lesnar and Gunther's only interaction in WWE came at the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, where the latter put on a tremendous showing in the match, lasting for over an hour and eliminating five wrestlers.

Since reports emerged that Brock Lesnar was nearing retirement, many predicted that the Austrian could be his final opponent, as he has already retired two legends in John Cena and AJ Styles. With SummerSlam seemingly set to host Brock Lesnar's final match due to the event taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, and Gunther having the chance to win the world title from Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy, Lesnar's final match could very well be a world title bout against Gunther.