WWE's Booker T Recalls Moment When He Ignored Vince McMahon's Direction On Commentary

Along with his accolades as a professional wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has found great success behind the commentary desk. While he currently serves as one of the voices of "WWE NXT," Booker used to do main roster commentary, where he had to deal with Vince McMahon's voice in his ear. Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Booker recalled one specific moment when he disobeyed an order from McMahon.

"He came in my headset one time, and he told me to say – 'Hey, Book, [say] "Much to his chagrin,"'" Booker relayed. "I said, 'I can't say that!' I said, 'Look, I'm gonna lose all my street cred. We don't use those kinds of words!' Things were different back then. Now it's: 'Shucky ducky, quack quack!'"

Booker then confirmed that he did not end up repeating the phrase from McMahon, and he didn't believe that he replaced it with anything specific. The wrestler stated that the expression caught him off guard, and he felt it wouldn't sound natural or authentic coming out of his mouth.

"That's just not one that we used in the neighborhood," Booker continued. "People already knew that I was kind of out of my element when I was doing commentary the first time around, but if I would've said that, they would've really known. 'Man, this ain't Book. Come on.'"

Though he's since been back in the ring numerous times, Booker began winding down his active wrestling career in the early 2010s, which is when he started doing commentary on a more full-time basis. Booker has been a consistent part of "NXT" since 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.