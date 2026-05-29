Backstage Report On Internal AEW Reaction To Darby Allin's World Title Reign

Darby Allin's reign as the AEW World Champion came to an end at AEW Double or Nothing 2026 when MJF not only became a three-time AEW World Champion, but also managed to leave New York without getting his head shaved. Despite only holding the title for 39 days, Allin managed to successfully defend the title seven times, including on every episode of "AEW Dynamite" leading up to his match with MJF, but he also won a lot of people over with his efforts.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that there were some people within AEW who weren't sure about giving Allin the title in the first place, especially considering how strong MJF's second reign with the title was going. However, those same people have since changed their minds about Allin's reign, praising him for going the extra mile to make the short reign feel as special as possible, as well as receiving acclaim for his in-ring work throughout the 39-day period. Even MJF himself was reportedly supportive of Allin having a run with the title according to AEW sources.

Now that Allin is no longer champion, his run with the title has been talked about by many fans as one of the best in AEW history. With seven defenses, he managed to equal MJF's fourth reign and Jon Moxley's fourth reign with the title in successful defenses. The only AEW World Championship reigns with more successful defenses than Allin's were Moxley's first run with the title back in 2020 with nine, and MJF's record-breaking 406-day reign with the title between 2022 and 2023, which broke Moxley's record with ten successful defenses.